    M17 range [Image 5 of 10]

    M17 range

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Capt. Norberth L. Jimenez, a battle captain with the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command hands out magazines during an M17 pistol qualification range on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, on Jan. 24, 2022. “Spears Ready” Soldiers have been deployed since August of 2021 staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.

