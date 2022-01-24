Capt. Norberth L. Jimenez, a battle captain with the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command hands out magazines during an M17 pistol qualification range on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, on Jan. 24, 2022. “Spears Ready” Soldiers have been deployed since August of 2021 staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 05:09
|Photo ID:
|7025805
|VIRIN:
|220124-A-RV385-701
|Resolution:
|3410x2436
|Size:
|5.07 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, M17 range [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
