220126-N-PH222-1153 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 26, 2022)
Mineman 3rd Class Timothy Messick, left, from Panama City, Florida, and Mineman 3rd Class Brendan Riemerlanglois, from Crandon, Wisconsin, transport supplies on the flight deck aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 03:36
|Photo ID:
|7025661
|VIRIN:
|220126-N-PH222-1153
|Resolution:
|4528x2547
|Size:
|1008.14 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|CRANDON, WI, US
|Hometown:
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Charleston Conducts VERTREP with USNS John Ericsson [Image 18 of 18], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT