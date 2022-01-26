220126-N-PH222-1153 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 26, 2022)



Mineman 3rd Class Timothy Messick, left, from Panama City, Florida, and Mineman 3rd Class Brendan Riemerlanglois, from Crandon, Wisconsin, transport supplies on the flight deck aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2022 Date Posted: 01.28.2022 03:36 Photo ID: 7025661 VIRIN: 220126-N-PH222-1153 Resolution: 4528x2547 Size: 1008.14 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: CRANDON, WI, US Hometown: PANAMA CITY, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Charleston Conducts VERTREP with USNS John Ericsson [Image 18 of 18], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.