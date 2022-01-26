Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Charleston Conducts VERTREP with USNS John Ericsson [Image 13 of 18]

    USS Charleston Conducts VERTREP with USNS John Ericsson

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Breeden  

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220126-N-PH222-1267 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 26, 2022)

    Sailors prepare to transport supplies from the flight deck aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 03:36
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
