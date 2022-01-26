USS Charleston Conducts VERTREP with USNS John Ericsson

220126-N-PH222-1355 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 26, 2022)



Mineman 3rd Class Timothy Messick, from Panama City, Florida, returns to the foul line after removing chocks and chains from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, on the flight deck aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), during a vertical replenishment-at-sea. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

