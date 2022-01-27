Far East District interns and personnel enjoy themselves during the Advancing Minorities' Interest in Engineering Farewell Luncheon at the USAG Humphreys Flightline restaurant, July 2019. FED recruitment efforts for the 2022 summer internships are starting in February. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 22:53
|Photo ID:
|7025501
|VIRIN:
|220128-O-QN611-984
|Resolution:
|959x479
|Size:
|175.58 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HBCU students jumpstart their careers through Far East District internship [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
HBCU students jumpstart their careers through Far East District internship
