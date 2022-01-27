Samuel Coleman, FED intern, witnesses pile driving with pile driver machinery at a Far East District construction site, June 2019. FED recruitment efforts for the 2022 summer internships are starting in February. (Courtesy photo)
HBCU students jumpstart their careers through Far East District internship
