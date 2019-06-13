Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HBCU students jumpstart their careers through Far East District internship [Image 1 of 3]

    HBCU students jumpstart their careers through Far East District internship

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.13.2019

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Far East District interns, Samuel Coleman (left) and Oluwaferanmi Ogundana (right), pose for a photo with Kenith Ward (middle), Security Operations Resident Office resident engineer at Gyeongbokgung Palace, Seoul, South Korea, June 2019. FED recruitment efforts for the 2022 summer internships are starting in February. (Courtesy photo)

    Science
    Technology
    Engineering and Math
    Historically Black College and Universities

