HBCU students jumpstart their careers through Far East District internship

Courtesy Photo | Far East District interns, Samuel Coleman (left) and Oluwaferanmi Ogundana (right), pose for a photo with Kenith Ward (middle), Security Operations Resident Office resident engineer at Gyeongbokgung Palace, Seoul, South Korea, June 2019. FED recruitment efforts for the 2022 summer internships are starting in February. (Courtesy photo)

February is a time of increased recruiting efforts for internships within the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math disciplines for the Corps of Engineers. The Corps has held a partnership with the Advancing Minorities' Interest in Engineering, a non-profit outreach organization, since 1995.



At the Far East District, and across the Corps, outreach efforts to recruit Historically Black College and University students to apply for internships through the Pathways Program are bolstered through our partnership with AMIE.



The Pathways Program offers federal internship and employment opportunities for current students, recent graduates, and those with an advanced degree. Students and recent graduates can apply for these opportunities through USAJobs.gov, the federal government’s official employment website.



The FED internship is a 10-week program that engages interns in an environment where they work side by side with engineers, project managers and construction experts.



“This paid internship is unique as it provides the opportunity to participate in real life STEM scenarios,” said Kenith Ward, Security Operations Resident Office resident engineer. “You also get to take part in experiencing both U.S. Department of Defense and Korean culture.”



The goal of the internship is to involve STEM students in USACE’s mission and vision, participate in real life STEM scenarios, and to assist HBCUs in informing engineering students about USACE and opportunities throughout the government sector.



“Our 2019 interns came from Morgan State University and Tennessee State University,” said Ward. “They worked in the office on assigned tasks associated with construction projects and also had a chance to get their boots dirty.”



FED interns usually onboard in May or June, typically during the summer break. Interns recruited through the Pathways Program are paid at the GS-07 level for the duration of the internship. Students fund their own airfare, but lodging is included. Depending on vacancies within USACE, there is a possibility of employment with the Corps at the conclusion of the internship.



“We hope that the internship will allow the students to learn that they do not need to be pigeonholed into a certain job,” said Ward. “USACE and the STEM fields provide a large range of careers. I hope this experience can spark their interest in an opportunity that they may not have known existed.



“Most importantly, I hope they can learn, but also have fun,” he said. “It is a great opportunity for anyone who has never traveled outside of the U.S. or just wants to experience Korea.”