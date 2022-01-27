USS Jackson (LCS 6) Sailor Gives Training

220127-N-FA490-1073 MANILA, Philippines (Jan. 27, 2022) – Damage Controlman 2nd Class Kenneth Pratcher, from Memphis, Tennessee, gives heat stress training aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6). Attached to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, Jackson is on a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the region, and to work alongside allied and partner navies to provide maritime security and stability, key pillars of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)

