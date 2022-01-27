USS Jackson (LCS 6) Commanding Officer Addresses Crew

220127-N-FA490-1053 MANILA, Philippines (Jan. 27, 2022) – Cmdr. Michael Root, commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6), from Benton, Pennsylvania, addresses the crew in the mission bay of Jackson, during an all-hands call. Attached to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, Jackson is on a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the region, and to work alongside allied and partner navies to provide maritime security and stability, key pillars of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)

