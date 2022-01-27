Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Jackson (LCS 6) Sailor Readies Boatswain's Pipe [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Jackson (LCS 6) Sailor Readies Boatswain's Pipe

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Langholf 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220127-N-FA490-1081 MANILA, Philippines (Jan. 27, 2022) – Chief Boatswain’s Mate William Yu, from Brooklyn, New York, readies a boatswain’s pipe aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6). Attached to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, Jackson is on a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the region, and to work alongside allied and partner navies to provide maritime security and stability, key pillars of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 21:45
    Photo ID: 7025420
    VIRIN: 220127-N-FA490-1081
    Resolution: 4965x3312
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: MANILA, PH 
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Jackson (LCS 6) Sailor Readies Boatswain's Pipe [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

