F-15 E Strike Eagles from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, parked on the flight line during Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 26, 2022. This iteration of Red Flag is focused on confidence under fire, integrated leadership and the warfighter culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Bell)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 17:21
|Photo ID:
|7025164
|VIRIN:
|220126-F-WM701-0495
|Resolution:
|5476x3643
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Day 3 Takeoffs [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Trevor Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
