Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Day 3 Takeoffs

F-15 E Strike Eagles from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, parked on the flight line during Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 26, 2022. This iteration of Red Flag is focused on confidence under fire, integrated leadership and the warfighter culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Bell)

