Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Day 3 Takeoffs

Two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 64th Aggressor Squadron take off for a mission during Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 26, 2022. Red Forces will drive static, dynamic and adaptive threats to challenge participants in ways they have never been before. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Bell)

