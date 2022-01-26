Two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 64th Aggressor Squadron take off for a mission during Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 26, 2022. Red Forces will drive static, dynamic and adaptive threats to challenge participants in ways they have never been before. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Bell)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 17:22
|Photo ID:
|7025161
|VIRIN:
|220126-F-WM701-0394
|Resolution:
|4935x3283
|Size:
|768.27 KB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|7
This work, Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Day 3 Takeoffs [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Trevor Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
