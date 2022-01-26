Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Day 3 Takeoffs [Image 1 of 4]

    Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Day 3 Takeoffs

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Airman Trevor Bell 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 64th Aggressor Squadron take off for a mission during Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 26, 2022. Red Forces will drive static, dynamic and adaptive threats to challenge participants in ways they have never been before. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Bell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 17:22
    Photo ID: 7025161
    VIRIN: 220126-F-WM701-0394
    Resolution: 4935x3283
    Size: 768.27 KB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Day 3 Takeoffs [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Trevor Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Day 3 Takeoffs
    Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Day 3 Takeoffs
    Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Day 3 Takeoffs
    Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Day 3 Takeoffs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    64th AGRS
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag-Nellis
    Red Flag 22-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT