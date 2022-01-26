An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth Air National Guard Base, Minnesota, taxis on the flight line during Red Flag-Nellis 22-1, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 26, 2022. Participants conduct a variety of scenarios, including defensive counter air, offensive counter air suppression of enemy air defenses and offensive counter air-air interdiction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Bell)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 17:21
|Photo ID:
|7025162
|VIRIN:
|220126-F-WM701-0436
|Resolution:
|5839x3885
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|6
This work, Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Day 3 Takeoffs [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Trevor Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
