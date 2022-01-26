Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Day 3 Takeoffs [Image 2 of 4]

    Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Day 3 Takeoffs

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Airman Trevor Bell 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth Air National Guard Base, Minnesota, taxis on the flight line during Red Flag-Nellis 22-1, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 26, 2022. Participants conduct a variety of scenarios, including defensive counter air, offensive counter air suppression of enemy air defenses and offensive counter air-air interdiction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Bell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 17:21
    Photo ID: 7025162
    VIRIN: 220126-F-WM701-0436
    Resolution: 5839x3885
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Day 3 Takeoffs [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Trevor Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Day 3 Takeoffs
    Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Day 3 Takeoffs
    Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Day 3 Takeoffs
    Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Day 3 Takeoffs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    148th FW
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag-Nellis
    Red Flag 22-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT