    Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Day 3 Takeoffs [Image 3 of 4]

    Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Day 3 Takeoffs

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Airman Trevor Bell 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth Air National Guard Base, Minnesota, prepares to depart for Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 to the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 26, 2022. The Nevada Test and Training Range is the U.S. Air Force’s premier military training are with more than 12,000 square miles of airspace and 2.9 million acres of land. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Bell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Day 3 Takeoffs [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Trevor Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    148th FW
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag-Nellis
    Red Flag 22-1

