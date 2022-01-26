An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth Air National Guard Base, Minnesota, prepares to depart for Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 to the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 26, 2022. The Nevada Test and Training Range is the U.S. Air Force’s premier military training are with more than 12,000 square miles of airspace and 2.9 million acres of land. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Bell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2022 17:21 Photo ID: 7025163 VIRIN: 220126-F-WM701-0471 Resolution: 5244x3489 Size: 1.33 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Day 3 Takeoffs [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Trevor Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.