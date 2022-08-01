Sheppard FD provides mutual aid on a busy Saturday

Sheppard Air Force Base Fire Department trucks are positioned in a staging area to support in efforts to suppress a blaze at a train derailment near Oklaunion, Texas, Jan. 8, 2022. Sheppard sent a total of eight personnel and four vehicles as part of a mutual aid request. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheppard Air Force Base Fire Department)

