Sheppard Air Force Base Fire Department personnel and equipment continue support efforts into the night to suppress a fire caused by a train derailment near Oklaunion, Texas, Jan. 8, 2022. Sheppard sent a total of eight personnel and four vehicles as part of a mutual aid request. (Courtesy photo by Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2022 11:35 Photo ID: 7024564 VIRIN: 220108-F-F3545-003 Resolution: 960x540 Size: 238.76 KB Location: OKLAUNION, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sheppard FD provides mutual aid on a busy Saturday [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.