Sheppard Air Force Base Fire Department personnel and equipment continue support efforts into the night to suppress a fire caused by a train derailment near Oklaunion, Texas, Jan. 8, 2022. Sheppard sent a total of eight personnel and four vehicles as part of a mutual aid request. (Courtesy photo by Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 11:35
|Photo ID:
|7024564
|VIRIN:
|220108-F-F3545-003
|Resolution:
|960x540
|Size:
|238.76 KB
|Location:
|OKLAUNION, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sheppard FD provides mutual aid on a busy Saturday [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sheppard FD provides mutual aid on a busy Saturday
