    Sheppard FD provides mutual aid on a busy Saturday [Image 1 of 4]

    Sheppard FD provides mutual aid on a busy Saturday

    OKLAUNION, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Sheppard Air Force Base Fire Department personnel and equipment continue support efforts into the night to suppress a fire caused by a train derailment near Oklaunion, Texas, Jan. 8, 2022. Sheppard sent a total of eight personnel and four vehicles as part of a mutual aid request. (Courtesy photo by Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 11:35
    Photo ID: 7024564
    VIRIN: 220108-F-F3545-003
    Resolution: 960x540
    Size: 238.76 KB
    Location: OKLAUNION, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sheppard FD provides mutual aid on a busy Saturday [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fire department
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    mutual aid
    BNSF
    train derailment
    Oklaunion

