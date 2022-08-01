Fire crews respond to an in-flight emergency at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 8, 2022. A small civilian Cessna 310 was diverted to the joint-use airfield to land after the pilot discovered a problem with the aircraft's landing gear. The pilot was able to safely land the aircraft with its nose gear still retracted. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheppard Air Force Base Fire Department)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2022 11:35 Photo ID: 7024566 VIRIN: 220108-F-F3545-004 Resolution: 540x304 Size: 69.84 KB Location: OKLAUNION, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sheppard FD provides mutual aid on a busy Saturday [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.