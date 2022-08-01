Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sheppard FD provides mutual aid on a busy Saturday [Image 2 of 4]

    Sheppard FD provides mutual aid on a busy Saturday

    OKLAUNION, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Sheppard Air Force Base Fire Department trucks are positioned in a staging area to support in efforts to suppress a blaze at a train derailment near Oklaunion, Texas, Jan. 8, 2022. Sheppard sent a total of eight personnel and four vehicles as part of a mutual aid request. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheppard Air Force Base Fire Department)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 11:35
    Location: OKLAUNION, TX, US 
    fire department
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    mutual aid
    BNSF
    train derailment
    Oklaunion

