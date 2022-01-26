Henry V. Cumoletti, for whom the Fort Drum Office of the Staff Judge Advocate’s courtroom is named, began his civil service career at then Pine Camp in 1941 as an assistant clerk-stenographer. Cumoletti was promoted to court reporter, and he had worked more than 250 courts-martial when he volunteered to serve as a court reporter during the Nuremberg War Crime Trials in 1946. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2022 08:29 Photo ID: 7024328 VIRIN: 220126-A-XX986-004 Resolution: 1840x1500 Size: 1.37 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Around and About Fort Drum: Henry V. Cumoletti Courtroom [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.