    Around and About Fort Drum: Henry V. Cumoletti Courtroom [Image 3 of 4]

    Around and About Fort Drum: Henry V. Cumoletti Courtroom

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Henry V. Cumoletti, for whom the Fort Drum Office of the Staff Judge Advocate’s courtroom is named, began his civil service career at then Pine Camp in 1941 as an assistant clerk-stenographer. Cumoletti was promoted to court reporter, and he had worked more than 250 courts-martial when he volunteered to serve as a court reporter during the Nuremberg War Crime Trials in 1946. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around and About Fort Drum: Henry V. Cumoletti Courtroom [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    Holocaust Remembrance Day
    Henry V. Cumoletti
    Fort Drum Office of the Staff Judge Advocate

