The Henry V. Cumoletti courtroom was dedicated on May 10, 2016, to honor the Pine Camp court reporter and Watertown resident. Cumoletti volunteered to serve as a court reporter during the Nuremberg War Crime Trials in 1946. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
Around and About Fort Drum: Henry V. Cumoletti Courtroom
