The Henry V. Cumoletti courtroom was dedicated on May 10, 2016, to honor the Pine Camp court reporter and Watertown resident. Cumoletti volunteered to serve as a court reporter during the Nuremberg War Crime Trials in 1946. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2022 08:29 Photo ID: 7024326 VIRIN: 220126-A-XX986-002 Resolution: 3999x2182 Size: 1.78 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Around and About Fort Drum: Henry V. Cumoletti Courtroom [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.