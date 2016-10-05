Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around and About Fort Drum: Henry V. Cumoletti Courtroom [Image 1 of 4]

    Around and About Fort Drum: Henry V. Cumoletti Courtroom

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2016

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    The Henry V. Cumoletti courtroom was dedicated on May 10, 2016, to honor the Pine Camp court reporter and Watertown resident. Cumoletti volunteered to serve as a court reporter during the Nuremberg War Crime Trials in 1946. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    Holocaust Remembrance Day
    Henry V. Cumoletti
    Fort Drum Office of the Staff Judge Advocate

