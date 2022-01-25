Slovenian troops operate an M-84 main battle tank during Exercise Allied Spirit 22 at the U.S. Army's Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Jan. 25. The exercise comprises over 5000 Soldiers from 15 nations and is designed to enable integration of the U.S. military and its allies in a competitive combat training environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Alun Thomas, 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 06:18
|Photo ID:
|7022612
|VIRIN:
|220125-A-EK137-964
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Slovenian troops perform tank operations during Allied Spirit 22 [Image 7 of 7], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
