    Slovenian troops perform tank operations during Allied Spirit 22 [Image 6 of 7]

    Slovenian troops perform tank operations during Allied Spirit 22

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Alun Thomas  

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    Slovenian troops operate an M-84 main battle tank during Exercise Allied Spirit 22 at the U.S. Army's Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Jan. 25. The exercise comprises over 5000 Soldiers from 15 nations and is designed to enable integration of the U.S. military and its allies in a competitive combat training environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Alun Thomas, 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 06:18
    Photo ID: 7022612
    VIRIN: 220125-A-EK137-964
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Slovenian troops perform tank operations during Allied Spirit 22 [Image 7 of 7], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #EUCOM #7ATC #AlliedSpirit #JMRC #StrongerTogether #201stTPASE

