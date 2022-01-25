A herd of deer flee Slovenian troops operating M-84 main battle tanks during Exercise Allied Spirit 22 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Jan. 25. The exercise comprises over 5000 Soldiers from 15 nations and is designed to enable integration of the U.S. military and its allies in a competitive combat training environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Alun Thomas, 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 06:18 Photo ID: 7022607 VIRIN: 220125-O-EK137-380 Resolution: 5166x3444 Size: 2.67 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Slovenian troops perform tank operations during Allied Spirit 22 [Image 7 of 7], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.