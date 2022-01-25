Slovenian troops perform tank operations during Allied Spirit 22

A Slovenian troop rests while operating a M-84 main battle tank during Exercise Allied Spirit 22 at the U.S. Army's Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Jan. 25. The exercise comprises over 5000 Soldiers from 15 nations and is designed to enable integration of the U.S. military and its allies in a competitive combat training environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Alun Thomas, 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

Date Taken: 01.25.2022
Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE