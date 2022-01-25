Slovenian troops operate M-84 main battle tanks during Exercise Allied Spirit 22 at the U.S. Army's Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Jan. 25. The exercise comprises over 5000 Soldiers from 15 nations and is designed to enable integration of the U.S. military and its allies in a competitive combat training environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Alun Thomas, 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 06:18 Photo ID: 7022609 VIRIN: 220125-A-EK137-632 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 4.82 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Slovenian troops perform tank operations during Allied Spirit 22 [Image 7 of 7], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.