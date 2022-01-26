7220126-N-HG389-0016 SINGAPORE (Jan. 11, 2022) French Rear Adm. Jean-Mathiew Rey, commander, French Armed Forces in French Polynesia in Tahiti and Commanding General, Joint Forces, Pacific, right, signs a guest book as Capt. Mikael Rockstad, deputy chief of staff for Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC) looks on during a visit to COMLOG WESTPAC.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 03:19 Photo ID: 7022590 VIRIN: 220126-N-HG389-0016 Resolution: 4467x3191 Size: 921.06 KB Location: SG Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rear Adm. Rey Visit [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.