7220126-N-HG389-0011 SINGAPORE (Jan. 11, 2022) French Rear Adm. Jean-Mathiew Rey, commander, French Armed Forces in French Polynesia in Tahiti and Commanding General, Joint Forces, Pacific is rendered honors by Sailors assigned to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC) and Military Sealift Command Far East during a visit to COMLOG WESTPAC.=
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 03:19
|Photo ID:
|7022589
|VIRIN:
|220126-N-HG389-0011
|Resolution:
|3848x2749
|Size:
|625.94 KB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rear Adm. Rey Visit [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT