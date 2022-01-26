7220126-N-HG389-0022 SINGAPORE (Jan. 11, 2022) Capt. Mikael Rockstad, deputy chief of staff for Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC), center, and French Rear Adm. Jean-Mathiew Rey, commander, French Armed Forces in French Polynesia in Tahiti and Commanding General, Joint Forces, Pacific, right, have a discussion during a visit to COMLOG WESTPAC.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 03:19
|Photo ID:
|7022591
|VIRIN:
|220126-N-HG389-0022
|Resolution:
|3110x2221
|Size:
|731.65 KB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rear Adm. Rey Visit [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
