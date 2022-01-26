Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rear Adm. Rey Visit [Image 3 of 4]

    Rear Adm. Rey Visit

    SINGAPORE

    01.26.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    7220126-N-HG389-0022 SINGAPORE (Jan. 11, 2022) Capt. Mikael Rockstad, deputy chief of staff for Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC), center, and French Rear Adm. Jean-Mathiew Rey, commander, French Armed Forces in French Polynesia in Tahiti and Commanding General, Joint Forces, Pacific, right, have a discussion during a visit to COMLOG WESTPAC.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 03:19
    Photo ID: 7022591
    VIRIN: 220126-N-HG389-0022
    Resolution: 3110x2221
    Size: 731.65 KB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Rey Visit [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rear Adm. Rey Visit
    Rear Adm. Rey Visit
    Rear Adm. Rey Visit
    Rear Adm. Rey Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    France
    Singapore
    partnership
    South East Asia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT