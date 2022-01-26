Rear Adm. Rey Visit

7220126-N-HG389-0032 SINGAPORE (Jan. 11, 2022) Chief Boatswain’s Mate John Karus, assigned to Military Sealift Command Far East, left, presents French Rear Adm. Jean-Mathiew Rey, commander, French Armed Forces in French Polynesia in Tahiti and Commanding General, Joint Forces, Pacific, a lanyard during a visit to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73.
