A member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, 1st Airborne Brigade, dons his gear on the flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, prior to a static-line jump, 25 Jan, 2022, as part of Airborne 22. Airborne 22 demonstrates the JGSDF's capability to employ large-scale airborne insertion anywhere. The training event allowed U.S. and Japanese units to work alongside one another while improving the readiness of both forces. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 01:04 Photo ID: 7022545 VIRIN: 220125-F-AE827-5934 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.99 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.