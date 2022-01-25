U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise

Members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, 1st Airborne Brigade, don their gear on the flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, prior to a static-line jump, Jan. 25, 2022, as part of Airborne 22. Airborne 22 demonstrates the JGSDF's capability to employ large-scale airborne insertion anywhere. This event optimizes mission effectiveness through the sharing of information, enabling commanders to utilize the full potential of their combined force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly)

