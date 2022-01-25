Members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, 1st Airborne Brigade, gather equipment on the flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, before loading onto a C-130J Super Hercules prior to a static-line jump, Jan. 25, 2022, as part of Airborne 22. Airborne 22 demonstrates the JGSDF's capability to employ large-scale airborne insertion anywhere. During the exercise, C-130Js from Yokota plan to airdrop approximately 500 JGSDF personnel and 100 container delivery system bundles. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 01:04 Photo ID: 7022541 VIRIN: 220125-F-AE827-1012 Resolution: 5793x3862 Size: 4.7 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.