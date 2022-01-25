Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise [Image 1 of 8]

    U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, 1st Airborne Brigade, gather equipment on the flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, before loading onto a C-130J Super Hercules prior to a static-line jump, Jan. 25, 2022, as part of Airborne 22. Airborne 22 demonstrates the JGSDF's capability to employ large-scale airborne insertion anywhere. During the exercise, C-130Js from Yokota plan to airdrop approximately 500 JGSDF personnel and 100 container delivery system bundles. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 01:04
    Photo ID: 7022541
    VIRIN: 220125-F-AE827-1012
    Resolution: 5793x3862
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Pacific Air Forces
    U.S.F.J.
    5th Air Force"
    "374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs
    airborne22

