Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Justin Gentry

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Cathcart, non-commissioned officer in charge of vehicle maintenance for the 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron, Engineer, speaks on behalf of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Gentry, a mission generation vehicular equipment maintenance journeyman from 554 RHS, before Gentry receives the Linebacker of the Week award at the 36th Wing, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 19, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

