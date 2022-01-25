Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Justin Gentry

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Gentry from the 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron, Engineer was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 19, 2022.

The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities.

Since his arrival to Andersen AFB, Gentry’s main responsibility has been a Mission Generation Vehicular Equipment Maintenance Journeyman.

“As part of the 554 RHS, my job is to ensure our member’s ability for world wide deployment within 72 hours for contingency and humanitarian mission,” said Gentry. “This is accomplished through maintaining 120 vehicles, while providing a high-level of vehicle maintenance and training for Andersen AFB.”

During his time at Andersen AFB, he has stepped up as a wing 2T3 (vehicle and vehicular equipment maintenance) subject matter expert, developing seven Airmen across three squadrons certifying them on over 290 core tasks.

“When SSgt Gentry arrived at our unit he brought 14 years of experience with him,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Cathcart, the non-commissioned officer in charge of vehicle maintenance for 554 RHS. “This was his second tour with 554 RHS. During his first tour as a Senior Airman, he was mainly responsible for turning wrenches and maintaining a heavy construction fleet.”

His particular attention to detail and leadership has been displayed over the past year as he was placed as the shop floor supervisor where he guided 12 technicians, overseeing 768 maintenance actions on 120 vehicles.

“When he returned back to Guam in November 2020, our leadership team quickly recognized his potential to lead and develop his peers,” said Cathcart. “This time around, he is expected to not only turn wrenches and be a technical expert, sharing his knowledge with his peers, but also learn at the same time to manage people and resources.”

He also has displayed advanced technical expertise and knowledge of logistics readiness capabilities as he was hand-selected to fill a Master Sgt. advisory role within the 36th Contingency Response Squadron for an allied airbase site visit.

“I am very grateful and honored to have been chosen to receive the Linebacker award,” said Gentry. “We are all tiny pieces of the puzzle and every piece is just as important as the next. Through hard work we can all succeed in our mission.”

The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.

The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.

Great work, Airman Gentry!

