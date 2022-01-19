U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Gentry, a mission generation vehicular equipment maintenance journeyman from the 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron, Engineer, receives the Linebacker of the Week award from Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane, commander of the 36th Wing, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 19, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 22:20 Photo ID: 7022466 VIRIN: 220119-F-VU029-1051 Resolution: 6327x4520 Size: 3.88 MB Location: GU Hometown: DEDEDO, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Justin Gentry [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.