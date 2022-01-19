Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Justin Gentry [Image 1 of 3]

    Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Justin Gentry

    GUAM

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force members with the 36th Contingency Response Group take a group photo with Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane, commander of the 36th Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. John Payne, command chief of the 36th Wing, after a member received Linebacker of the Week award at the 36th Wing, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 19, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 22:20
    Photo ID: 7022465
    VIRIN: 220119-F-VU029-1001
    Resolution: 3760x2686
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: GU
    Hometown: DEDEDO, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Justin Gentry [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Justin Gentry
    Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Justin Gentry
    Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Justin Gentry

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airman
    36th Wing
    Team Andersen
    Linebacker of the Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT