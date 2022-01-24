The MHS Genesis information table contains printouts for beneficiaries at the Ross Clinic, Jan. 24, 2022. MHS Genesis is an electronic health record that gives patients access to monitor their health information, see laboratory test results, make appointments and exchange secure messages with their care team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers)

Date Taken: 01.24.2022
Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
This work, 17th MDG launches MHS Genesis [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jermaine Ayers