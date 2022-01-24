Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th MDG launches MHS Genesis [Image 1 of 3]

    17th MDG launches MHS Genesis

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Derek Larbie, 17th Medical Group commander, speaks at the launch of MHS Genesis at the Ross Clinic, Jan. 24, 2022. Larbie spoke about the beneficial impact that MHS Genesis will have on military members as well as 17th MDG staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 17:40
    Photo ID: 7022001
    VIRIN: 220124-F-SN616-1014
    Resolution: 6380x4258
    Size: 18.66 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    TAGS

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    Ross Clinic
    17th Medical Group
    MHS Genesis

