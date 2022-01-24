17th MDG launches MHS Genesis

The 17th Medical Group celebrated their transition to the new electronic health record, Military Health System Genesis at the Ross Clinic, Jan. 24.



Col. Derek Larbie, 17th MDG commander; Lt. Col. Danny Dacey, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron commander; Lt. Col. Roy Louque, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander; and other members of the 17th MDG leadership team gathered with Ross Clinic staff to commemorate the launch of MHS Genesis.



MHS Genesis gives patients access to monitor their health information, see laboratory test results, make appointments and exchange secure messages with their care team.



It delivers data to healthcare teams wherever patients receive treatment -- whether it’s at a medical facility within the Department of Defense or the Department of Veterans Affairs. This record will stay with service members from the time of their enlistment through veteran status.



“This is a big deal for us,” said Larbie. “We are implementing a new electronic health record that we know is going to be very beneficial for our patients, it’s going to give them the type of experience that they would like to have.”



MHS Genesis innovates and modernizes the 17th MDG current health records systems while improving readiness to support mission priorities for the 17th Training Wing.



To access the new MHS Genesis Patient Portal, visit patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil. The patient portal is accessible to all beneficiaries 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

