17th MDG launches MHS Genesis

The 17th Medical Group leadership and cobra mascot cut the ribbon at the launch of MHS Genesis at the Ross Clinic, Jan. 24, 2022. Col. Derek Larbie, 17th Medical Group commander, and members of his leadership team gathered with Ross Clinic staff to celebrate the launch of MHS Genesis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers)

