Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACB 1 Commander’s Coin [Image 3 of 3]

    ACB 1 Commander’s Coin

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    BRAVO ZULU. In April 2021, WHE Maintenance Team responded to an emergency
    repair of MTL Crane at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. The timely and critical repair and immediate return to service of the MTL Crane resulted in the return of Amphibious Construction Battalion-ONE (ACB 1) to its highest degree of operational readiness. CAPT Dan Cook, ACB-1 commanding officer, personally visited the MPO Crane Maintenance Team and presented the Command Coin as his token of appreciation for a job extremely “Well Done!”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 17:36
    Photo ID: 7021993
    VIRIN: 210531-N-AB123-040
    Resolution: 1148x1168
    Size: 598.18 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACB 1 Commander’s Coin [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MPO personnel recevie coins from CAPT
    MPO WHE Mechanics working on Marine Travel Lift Crane.
    ACB 1 Commander’s Coin

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    2021, Another Milestone for NAVFAC Southwest MPO Transportation Maintenance Team

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MPO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT