ACB 1 Commander’s Coin

BRAVO ZULU. In April 2021, WHE Maintenance Team responded to an emergency
repair of MTL Crane at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. The timely and critical repair and immediate return to service of the MTL Crane resulted in the return of Amphibious Construction Battalion-ONE (ACB 1) to its highest degree of operational readiness. CAPT Dan Cook, ACB-1 commanding officer, personally visited the MPO Crane Maintenance Team and presented the Command Coin as his token of appreciation for a job extremely “Well Done!”
