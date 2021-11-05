MPO WHE Mechanics working on Marine Travel Lift Crane.

WHE Maintenance Team is tasked to perform scheduled and unscheduled maintenance on 28 Category-1 Cranes, 2 Portal Cranes, 7 Marine Travelift (MTL) Cranes, 2 Floating Cranes and 6 Tug boats. The Crane Maintenance Team is composed of 6 mechanics. Because of their demanding duties, they have worked as a team with emphasis on safety and attention to detail to meet the maintenance requirement and reduce the equipment down time with an ultimate objective to the equipment’s immediate return to service to support the Warfighters. To date, this maintenance team has sustained two consecutive years of mishap free record.

