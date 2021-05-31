NAVFAC Southwest MPO's Rossini Maigue, Daniel Eaton, Nicholas Ravalli, Gilberto Magday, Loren Larson, Michael Shott, and Antonio Elizarraraz received command coins from Capt. Dan Cook, ACB1 commanding officer.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 17:36
|Photo ID:
|7021991
|VIRIN:
|210531-N-AB123-022
|Resolution:
|1252x818
|Size:
|637.22 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MPO personnel recevie coins from CAPT [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2021, Another Milestone for NAVFAC Southwest MPO Transportation Maintenance Team
LEAVE A COMMENT