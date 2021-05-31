Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MPO personnel recevie coins from CAPT

    MPO personnel recevie coins from CAPT

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    NAVFAC Southwest MPO's Rossini Maigue, Daniel Eaton, Nicholas Ravalli, Gilberto Magday, Loren Larson, Michael Shott, and Antonio Elizarraraz received command coins from Capt. Dan Cook, ACB1 commanding officer.

    2021, Another Milestone for NAVFAC Southwest MPO Transportation Maintenance Team

