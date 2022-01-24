2021, Another Milestone for NAVFAC Southwest MPO Transportation Maintenance Team

Courtesy Photo | BRAVO ZULU. In April 2021, WHE Maintenance Team responded to an emergency repair of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | BRAVO ZULU. In April 2021, WHE Maintenance Team responded to an emergency repair of MTL Crane at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. The timely and critical repair and immediate return to service of the MTL Crane resulted in the return of Amphibious Construction Battalion-ONE (ACB 1) to its highest degree of operational readiness. CAPT Dan Cook, ACB-1 commanding officer, personally visited the MPO Crane Maintenance Team and presented the Command Coin as his token of appreciation for a job extremely “Well Done!” see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest Metro Production Office (MPO) Transportation Maintenance Team (TMT) completed 2021 with great accomplishments in customer service.

MPO TMT supported nearly 100 Tenant Commands from eight military facilities across San Diego, Camp Pendleton, and El Centro. They are responsible for the scheduled and unscheduled maintenance of more than 5,000 government vehicles and equipment and Weight Handling Equipment (WHE).



“The colossal inventory is maintained by 10 automotive and heavy equipment mechanics, 10 crane inspectors and six crane mechanics,” said Tom Carney, MPO Transportation Maintenance Product Line team lead. “Typically automobiles have a lifespan of eight to 10 years, after which they are taken out of service and replaced based on customers’ requirements. Heavy vehicles and equipment like fire trucks, backhoe, and tractors have a longer lifespan. Automobiles issued to command on a permanent basis are B-Pool assets and those rented on a short-term basis are issued from C-Pool assets. Both could be classified as Navy owned or General Service Administration (GSA) asset.”



MPO Transportation Site Manager (TSM) manages close to 1,000 vehicle assets and ensures these government owned vehicles (GOV) are in MAXIMO (enterprise asset management software) to tracking fuel consumption, maintenance, and inventory.

To acquire a GOV, customers must submit justification from the installation’s TSM who will process the request through the PW7 Core Office. Once approved, the vehicle will be processed and ordered. Depending on the urgency, a vehicle may be rented from C-Pool or GSA asset until the vehicle is delivered, which could take up to 12 months. At minimum 10 brand new vehicles were received monthly by MPO TSM to replace high use MPO GOVs. Condemned vehicles are transferred to Defense Logistics Agency Defense Reutilization Marketing Office. In 2021, MPO vehicles have consumed over 85,000 gallons of fuel, which is enough to travel at least 2.2 million miles.



The MPO Maintenance Team is composed of a GOV Maintenance Team, WHE Inspection Team, and WHE Maintenance Team. The GOV Maintenance Team, located at Naval Base San Diego and Naval Base Coronado with 6 and 4 mechanics respectively, are responsible for conducting the scheduled inspection, preventive maintenance (PM), and unscheduled maintenance of all GOVs, Civil Engineering Support Equipment (CESE), and Category-4 Cranes within MPO’s Area of responsibility (AOR). Vehicles and equipment found with significant damage are verified to ensure that SF-91 (Motor Vehicle Accident Report) was submitted. All deficient parts found during the vehicle inspection and PM will be repaired per manufacturer’s recommendations. The maintenance team also ensures that all GOVs are roadworthy before they are issued back to customers. In 2021, the GOV Maintenance Teams have completed inspections and maintenance on at least 3,000 GOVs, WHE, and CESE.

MPO’s WHE Inspection Team of 10 subject matter experts are responsible for conducting inspections, load testing, and certification on all Cat 1, 2, 3, and 4 Cranes, ordnance handling forklifts and P-300 equipment of both MPO and Tenant Commands. All deficiencies requiring additional troubleshooting and repair are forwarded to the WHE maintenance team. The pandemic challenges and fiscal constraints did not deter them in providing excellent support to the fleet. Team work and training were key elements in meeting the customers’ demand. In 2021, the team certified 39 Cat-1 cranes, 240 Cat-2/3 cranes, and 113 Cat-4 cranes, ordnance handling forklifts and P-300 equipment throughout the MPO area of responsibility.



MPO’s WHE Maintenance Team is tasked to perform scheduled and unscheduled maintenance on 28 Category-1 Cranes, two Portal Cranes, seven Marine Travelift (MTL) Cranes, two Floating Cranes and 6 Tug boats. The Crane Maintenance Team is composed of six mechanics. Because of their demanding duties, they have worked as a team with emphasis on safety and attention to detail to meet the maintenance requirement and reduce the equipment down time with an ultimate objective to the equipment’s immediate return to service to support the Warfighters. To date, this maintenance team has sustained two consecutive years of mishap free record.