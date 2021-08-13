Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reach B construction work

    Reach B construction work

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Joseph P Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division

    A construction crew prepares a platform that will house a Positive Closure Vault. When completed, the closure vault will help control rate of flow through five pipes that will run from pump station 3 up the levee slope, and down to the Sacramento River.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 16:11
    Photo ID: 7021899
    VIRIN: 210817-A-PZ119-0321
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reach B construction work, by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Sacramento District
    SPK
    levees
    SPD

