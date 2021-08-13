A construction crew prepares a platform that will house a Positive Closure Vault. When completed, the closure vault will help control rate of flow through five pipes that will run from pump station 3 up the levee slope, and down to the Sacramento River.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 16:11
|Photo ID:
|7021899
|VIRIN:
|210817-A-PZ119-0321
|Resolution:
|2250x1500
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reach B construction work [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
