Looking east from Garden Highway, crews work at the site of Pump Plant 3 in Natomas on Friday, Aug. 13. When needed, the pumping plant will carry accumulating water from the canal to the Sacramento river to prevent flooding.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 16:11
|Photo ID:
|7021898
|VIRIN:
|210817-A-PZ119-0320
|Resolution:
|2250x1500
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reach B construction work [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
