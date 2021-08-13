Looking east from Garden Highway, crews work at the site of Pump Plant 3 in Natomas on Friday, Aug. 13. When needed, the pumping plant will carry accumulating water from the canal to the Sacramento river to prevent flooding.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2021 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 16:11 Photo ID: 7021898 VIRIN: 210817-A-PZ119-0320 Resolution: 2250x1500 Size: 2.5 MB Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reach B construction work [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.