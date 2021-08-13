The new alignment of the riverside canal is seen under construction along Garden Highway in Natomas on Friday, Aug. 13. When completed, the canal will provide irrigation water from the Sacramento River for Natomas area agriculture. In the background, a crane positions pumps for the lift station.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2021 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 16:11 Photo ID: 7021897 VIRIN: 210817-A-PZ119-0319 Resolution: 2250x1500 Size: 2.8 MB Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reach B construction work [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.