    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Joseph P Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division

    The new alignment of the riverside canal is seen under construction along Garden Highway in Natomas on Friday, Aug. 13. When completed, the canal will provide irrigation water from the Sacramento River for Natomas area agriculture. In the background, a crane positions pumps for the lift station.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 16:11
    Photo ID: 7021897
    VIRIN: 210817-A-PZ119-0319
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reach B construction work [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Sacramento District
    SPK
    SPD levees

