Air Force Lt. Col. Henry Chmielinski, 103rd Civil Engineer Squadron Commander, speaks with Chief Master Sgt. Robert Cross, installation fire chief, and Jim Griskewicz, Deputy Chief- Windsor Fire Department during a training exercise hosted by the Connecticut Air National Guard Fire Department, December 10, 2021 at Bradley Air National Base, Conn. The CTANG Fire Department collaborated with its mutaul aid partners to incorporate resources from various fire departments into its incident command system. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)

Date Taken: 12.10.2021
Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US
This work, CTANG Fire Department conducts mutual aid familiarization training [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Tamara Dabney